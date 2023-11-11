The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will include Ryan Palmer as part of the field from November 9-11 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Palmer at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Palmer Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ryan Palmer Insights

Palmer has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Palmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Palmer has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -7 278 0 10 1 2 $1M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,828 yards this week, which is 181 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Palmer has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,300 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes.

His 3.73-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 96th percentile of the field.

Palmer shot better than 42% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Palmer carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Palmer had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Palmer had more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that last competition, Palmer's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at four).

Palmer ended the World Wide Technology Championship recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Palmer carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.