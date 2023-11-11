How to Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Women's Italian Serie A Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Saturday soccer schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match featuring New Caledonia versus England is a game to watch.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Caledonia vs England
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 3:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs Poland
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 3:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Roma vs Napoli
- League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 6:26 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs Iran
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Argentina vs Senegal
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Annecy FC
- League: Domino's Ligue 2
- Game Time: 8:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Manchester United vs Luton Town
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Modena vs U.C. Sampdoria
- League: Italian Serie B Soccer
- Game Time: 10:10 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Portimonense vs Chaves
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Hatayspor vs Galatasaray A.S.
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Wehda FC vs Al Nassr
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AJ Auxerre vs AS Saint-Étienne
- League: Domino's Ligue 2
- Game Time: 12:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Peñarol
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: SC Casablanca vs JKT Queens
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Athlético F.C. d'Abidjan
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Le Havre vs AS Monaco
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Aucas vs Independiente del Valle
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs OL Reign
- League: NWSL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs California
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
