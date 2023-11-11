The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) and the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 foes.

Washington ranks 102nd in total defense this season (413.4 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 509.1 total yards per game. Utah's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FBS with 15.9 points allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 25.0 points per game, which ranks 82nd.

Washington vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Washington vs. Utah Key Statistics

Washington Utah 509.1 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.1 (101st) 413.4 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (7th) 126.0 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (24th) 383.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.4 (123rd) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 3,201 passing yards for Washington, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 686 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Will Nixon has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 177 yards (19.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's 989 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 79 times and has registered 56 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 51 passes for 888 yards (98.7 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Jalen McMillan has racked up 20 grabs for 311 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has racked up 930 yards (103.3 per game) while completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards with three touchdowns.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has rushed for 598 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jaylon Glover has piled up 94 carries and totaled 359 yards with two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele has totaled 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 337 (37.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has two touchdowns.

Money Parks has 23 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 244 yards (27.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mikey Matthews' 38 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 229 yards.

