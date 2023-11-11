Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
If you are trying to find information on the best bets in Pac-12 action in Week 11, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the USC vs. Oregon matchup, and picking UCLA (-17.5) over Arizona State against the spread. You can find more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all Pac-12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 11 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: UCLA -17.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCLA by 21.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Stanford +20.5 vs. Oregon State
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 18.6 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oregon -15.5 vs. USC
- Matchup: USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 17 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Pac-12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 11 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 76 - USC vs. Oregon
- Matchup: USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks
- Projected Total: 70.2 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Over 54.5 - Arizona vs. Colorado
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Total: 58.2 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50 - Utah vs. Washington
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 53 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 11 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Washington
|9-0 (6-0 Pac-12)
|41.7 / 23.0
|509.1 / 413.4
|Oregon
|8-1 (5-1 Pac-12)
|47.4 / 16.0
|539.8 / 301.7
|USC
|7-3 (5-2 Pac-12)
|45.5 / 34.5
|485.5 / 436.0
|Oregon State
|7-2 (4-2 Pac-12)
|35.2 / 20.9
|437.2 / 332.9
|Utah
|7-2 (4-2 Pac-12)
|25.0 / 15.9
|352.1 / 282.3
|Arizona
|6-3 (4-2 Pac-12)
|30.8 / 19.8
|439.8 / 334.2
|UCLA
|6-3 (3-3 Pac-12)
|28.6 / 16.3
|445.0 / 294.3
|Stanford
|3-6 (2-5 Pac-12)
|21.3 / 34.1
|361.0 / 440.7
|Colorado
|4-5 (1-5 Pac-12)
|30.7 / 33.9
|389.7 / 469.0
|Washington State
|4-5 (1-5 Pac-12)
|29.3 / 28.6
|414.1 / 420.4
|Cal
|3-6 (1-5 Pac-12)
|30.8 / 36.8
|406.1 / 426.6
|Arizona State
|2-7 (1-5 Pac-12)
|17.8 / 29.7
|331.8 / 360.0
Watch Pac-12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.