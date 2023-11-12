Aaron Gordon plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Gordon, in his last game, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in a 108-105 win over the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a wager on Gordon's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Over 15.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the league last season, giving up 118.6 points per game.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 41.5 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets allowed 26.1 assists per contest last season (24th in the league).

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, worst in the league in that category.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 33 13 9 4 0 4 0 2/28/2023 21 11 7 5 0 0 0 11/30/2022 31 20 6 2 2 1 0 11/28/2022 14 4 3 0 0 0 1

