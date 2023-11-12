How to Watch Air Force vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) play the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged.
- Air Force compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 289th.
- The Falcons put up an average of 66.9 points per game last year, only 3.8 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to opponents.
- Air Force put together a 10-1 record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Air Force scored 7.1 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (62.5).
- The Falcons allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (68.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Air Force knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Portland State
|L 62-55
|Clune Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LIU
|W 82-67
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.