The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) play the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
  • TV: FloHoops

Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged.
  • Air Force compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 289th.
  • The Falcons put up an average of 66.9 points per game last year, only 3.8 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to opponents.
  • Air Force put together a 10-1 record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Air Force scored 7.1 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (62.5).
  • The Falcons allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (68.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Air Force knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.6%) as well.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Portland State L 62-55 Clune Arena
11/10/2023 @ LIU W 82-67 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/12/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
11/16/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena

