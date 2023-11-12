The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) play the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV: FloHoops

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens averaged.

Air Force compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.0% from the field.

The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 289th.

The Falcons put up an average of 66.9 points per game last year, only 3.8 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to opponents.

Air Force put together a 10-1 record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Air Force scored 7.1 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (62.5).

The Falcons allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (68.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Air Force knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.6%) as well.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule