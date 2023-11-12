The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) battle the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Delaware vs. Air Force matchup in this article.

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
  • How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware Moneyline Air Force Moneyline
BetMGM Delaware (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Delaware (-5.5) 130.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Delaware Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last year.
  • When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last year, the Falcons had an ATS record of 7-5.
  • Delaware covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Fightin' Blue Hens games.

Air Force Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking places Air Force 114th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 80th.
  • The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.