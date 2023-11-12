Sunday's game that pits the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) against the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at Bob Carpenter Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-56 in favor of Delaware, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Air Force vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 70, Air Force 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-14.3)

Delaware (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 126.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Air Force Performance Insights

Air Force scored 66.9 points per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 67.1 points per contest (86th-ranked).

The Falcons found it difficult to collect rebounds last season, ranking worst in college basketball with 27.1 boards per game. They ranked 123rd by allowing 30.3 rebounds per contest.

Air Force delivered 15.3 assists per game, which ranked them 35th in the country.

The Falcons committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

The Falcons sank 8.2 three-pointers per game (85th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 35.6% shooting percentage (95th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Air Force played well in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranked sixth-best in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (5.2 per game) and eighth-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.3%).

Air Force attempted 28.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 55.2% of the shots it attempted (and 65.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.9 treys per contest, which were 44.8% of its shots (and 34.5% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.