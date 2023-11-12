The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) will play the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Air Force vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 66.9 300th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 67.1 86th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 27.1 358th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st 266th 6.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th 281st 11.8 Assists 15.3 35th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

