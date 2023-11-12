The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) host the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at Bob Carpenter Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.

Air Force vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Air Force's games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

The Falcons had 16 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Air Force sported a 16-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-17-0 mark of Delaware.

Air Force vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware 69.6 136.5 70.7 137.8 139.9 Air Force 66.9 136.5 67.1 137.8 131.2

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

The Falcons' 66.9 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up.

When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Air Force went 10-0 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

Air Force vs. Delaware Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware 11-17-0 15-13-0 Air Force 16-14-0 17-13-0

Air Force vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware Air Force 10-5 Home Record 10-9 4-10 Away Record 4-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-9-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

