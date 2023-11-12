Air Force vs. Delaware: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) host the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at Bob Carpenter Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.
Air Force vs. Delaware Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Newark, Delaware
- Venue: Bob Carpenter Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Falcons Betting Records & Stats
- Air Force's games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.
- The Falcons had 16 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- Air Force sported a 16-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-17-0 mark of Delaware.
Air Force vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Delaware
|69.6
|136.5
|70.7
|137.8
|139.9
|Air Force
|66.9
|136.5
|67.1
|137.8
|131.2
Additional Air Force Insights & Trends
- The Falcons' 66.9 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up.
- When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Air Force went 10-0 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
Air Force vs. Delaware Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Delaware
|11-17-0
|15-13-0
|Air Force
|16-14-0
|17-13-0
Air Force vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Delaware
|Air Force
|10-5
|Home Record
|10-9
|4-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-9-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|71.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.6
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.5
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-7-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
