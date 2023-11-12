Sunday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-0) matching up at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 84-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Buffaloes came out on top in their last matchup 97-38 against Le Moyne on Wednesday.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 84, Oklahoma State 68

Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buffaloes had a +336 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They put up 69.2 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and allowed 59.3 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.

Offensively, Colorado posted 65.9 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (69.2 points per game) was 3.3 PPG higher.

Offensively the Buffaloes played better at home last year, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game in road games.

Colorado gave up 59.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.3 more points than it allowed in road games (58.9).

