The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-0) take on the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at CU Events Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls scored 16.0 more points per game last year (75.3) than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).
  • Oklahoma State went 14-3 last season when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.
  • Last year, the 69.2 points per game the Buffaloes put up were only 1.0 more point than the Cowgirls gave up (68.2).
  • Colorado went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
  • The Buffaloes made 41.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cowgirls allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • The Cowgirls' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes had given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 LSU W 92-78 T-Mobile Arena
11/8/2023 Le Moyne W 97-38 CU Events Center
11/12/2023 Oklahoma State - CU Events Center
11/18/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
11/23/2023 Cincinnati - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

