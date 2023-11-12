The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-0) take on the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at CU Events Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls scored 16.0 more points per game last year (75.3) than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).

Oklahoma State went 14-3 last season when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.

Last year, the 69.2 points per game the Buffaloes put up were only 1.0 more point than the Cowgirls gave up (68.2).

Colorado went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

The Buffaloes made 41.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cowgirls allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

The Cowgirls' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes had given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Colorado Schedule