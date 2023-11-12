In a Sunday NCAA Men's Soccer slate that includes a lot of exciting contests, the match featuring Big East Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA versus is a game to see.

Watch Big East Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch Georgetown vs Xavier

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch Big Ten Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Watch Penn State vs Indiana

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Watch Clemson vs North Carolina

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

