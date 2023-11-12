Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates will hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 108-105 win over the Warriors (his most recent action) Porter put up 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we dig into Porter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-104)

Over 18.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)

Over 6.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Porter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the league last season, giving up 118.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, fourth in the league in that category.

The Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.1.

Conceding 14.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Rockets were last in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 33 23 7 1 6 1 0 2/28/2023 23 17 4 2 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.