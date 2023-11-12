When they visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (8-1) will aim to build on a four-game winning streak. The Rockets have taken five games in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while allowing 106 per outing (third in the league).

The Rockets have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 111.5 points per game, 18th in the league, and are allowing 106 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 227.5 points per game, 10.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 212 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Nuggets and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +500 +240 - Rockets +50000 +25000 -

