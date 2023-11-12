The Denver Nuggets (8-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Houston Rockets (5-3), winners of five straight. The Rockets are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET (on Space City Home Network and ALT) on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 111 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)

Rockets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-2.4)

Nuggets (-2.4) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

The Rockets' .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .556 mark (5-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

Denver's games have gone over the total 33.3% of the time this season (three out of nine), less often than Houston's games have (three out of eight).

The Nuggets have an .889 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-1) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (3-3).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have a top-five defense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 106 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 10th with 116 points scored per contest.

Denver ranks fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.9 rebounds per game. It ranks 14th in the league by pulling down 45.1 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 30 per game (second-best in NBA).

Although Denver is forcing 12.6 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks third-best in the league by committing just 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Nuggets rank 18th in the NBA with 12.1 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

