See the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (8-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Nuggets ready for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (5-3) at Toyota Center on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 108-105 win over the Warriors in their most recent game on Wednesday. In the Nuggets' win, Nikola Jokic led the team with 35 points (adding 13 rebounds and five assists).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

