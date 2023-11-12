How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (8-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on November 12, 2023. The Rockets have won five games in a row.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Denver has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 20th.
- The Nuggets record 116 points per game, 10 more points than the 106 the Rockets give up.
- Denver is 8-0 when scoring more than 106 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game at home last season. On the road, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.
- Denver surrendered 109.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (115.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Nuggets fared better at home last season, making 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
