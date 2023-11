Eight games on Sunday's college basketball schedule feature a Pac-12, including the matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Stanford Cardinal.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Villanova Wildcats at Oregon State Beavers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Villanova Wildcats at Oregon State Beavers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Loyola Marymount Lions at Arizona Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Indiana Hoosiers at Stanford Cardinal 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ESPN Bellarmine Knights at UCLA Bruins 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Pac-12 Network Idaho State Bengals at Washington State Cougars 5:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Pac-12 Network Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Colorado Buffaloes 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Colorado Buffaloes 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!