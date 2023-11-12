Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The contests in a Sunday college basketball slate sure to please include the Indiana Hoosiers taking on the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 14 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Maryland vs. South Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
IUPUI Jaguars vs. No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Value City Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch IUPUI vs. Ohio State
- TV: B1G+
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NJIT Highlanders
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NJIT
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Iowa Panthers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: McLeod Center
- Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa
How to Watch Iowa vs. Northern Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. NC State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reynolds Coliseum
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
How to Watch UConn vs. NC State
- TV: ABC
Liberty Lady Flames vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
How to Watch Liberty vs. Texas
- TV: LHN
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU
- TV: SEC Network+
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State
- TV: SEC Network+
DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 17 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 15 Stanford Cardinal
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- Location: Stanford, California
How to Watch Indiana vs. Stanford
- TV: ESPN
