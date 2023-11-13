The Colorado Avalanche (8-5) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) on Monday, November 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+125) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 8-5 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Colorado has gone 6-3 (winning 66.7%).

The Avalanche have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In seven games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 42 (22nd) Goals 39 (25th) 43 (14th) Goals Allowed 51 (25th) 8 (21st) Power Play Goals 12 (10th) 8 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Colorado has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Six of Colorado's past 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 42 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

On defense, the Avalanche have allowed 43 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.