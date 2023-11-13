Will Bowen Byram Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 13?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Bowen Byram going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Byram stats and insights
- Byram has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.
- Byram has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Byram recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|19:46
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|14:03
|Home
|W 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-0
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
