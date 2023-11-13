The Denver Broncos (3-5) will look to upset the Buffalo Bills (5-4) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Bills go up against the Broncos. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Broncos vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have had the lead five times and have been behind three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Bills have had the lead four times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Broncos have won the second quarter in four games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

In nine games this season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering four points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Broncos have lost the third quarter in five games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of eight games this season, the Broncos have lost the fourth quarter four times and won four times.

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have had the lead five times (2-3 in those games) and have trailed three times (1-2) at the end of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Bills have been winning five times and have trailed four times.

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Broncos have won the second half in three games and have been outscored in the second half in five games.

Looking at second-half scoring, the Bills have won the second half in six games, going 4-2 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second half.

