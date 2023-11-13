The Buffalo Bills will face the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Bills will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bills are totaling 370.2 yards per game on offense (sixth in NFL), and they rank 18th defensively with 334 yards allowed per game. The Broncos rank 15th in points per game (21.5), but they've been less productive defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 28.3 points allowed per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Broncos vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-7) Toss Up (47.5) Bills 31, Broncos 16

Place your bets on the Bills-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Broncos Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver has a record of just 2-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this season, four of Denver's eight games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 3.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Broncos games (44.4).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bills have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Buffalo has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

A total of three out of nine Buffalo games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 1.4 higher than the average total in Bills games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.7 17.8 28.8 16.4 24 19.5 Denver 21.5 28.3 22.6 21.8 19.7 39

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.