The Denver Broncos (3-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Broncos Insights

The Broncos put up 3.7 more points per game (21.5) than the Bills allow (17.8).

The Broncos average 31.9 fewer yards per game (302.1) than the Bills allow (334.0).

This season Denver rushes for 2.4 more yards per game (116.8) than Buffalo allows (114.4).

The Broncos have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (14).

Broncos Away Performance

On the road, the Broncos score 19.7 points per game and give up 39.0. That's less than they score overall (21.5), and more than they allow (28.3).

On the road, the Broncos accumulate 290.3 yards per game and give up 528.7. That's less than they gain overall (302.1), but more than they allow (405.9).

Denver accumulates 196.7 passing yards per game away from home (11.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 323.0 in road games (71.2 more than overall).

The Broncos' average yards rushing in away games (93.7) is lower than their overall average (116.8). But their average yards conceded in away games (205.7) is higher than overall (154.1).

The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs on the road (0.8% lower than their overall average), and give up 44.1% in road games (5.6% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay W 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City W 24-9 CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.