When the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills go head to head in Week 10 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Courtland Sutton find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Sutton's 380 yards receiving (47.5 per game) top the Broncos. He has 33 receptions on 46 targets and six TDs.

Sutton has six games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1

