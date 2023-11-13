When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Fredrik Olofsson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in two games (two shots).

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

Olofsson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:20 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:41 Home W 4-0 10/17/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:55 Away W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

