In the Week 10 tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Javonte Williams get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has a team-high 357 rushing yards (51 per game) and zero touchdowns.

And Williams has caught 17 passes for 78 yards (11.1 per game) with one TD.

In seven games, Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown.

In one of seven games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1

