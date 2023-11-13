Should you wager on Josh Manson to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

  • Manson is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In two games versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Manson has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:51 Home W 6-4
10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:38 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

