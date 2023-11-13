Should you bet on Marvin Mims scoring a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Mims has caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 246 yards and one score, averaging 30.8 yards per game.

In one of seven games this season, Mims has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0

