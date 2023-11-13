Can we expect Mikko Rantanen finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rantanen stats and insights

  • Rantanen has scored in seven of 13 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has attempted three shots in two games against the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
  • Rantanen's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 3 2 1 25:36 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 2 1 1 19:30 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 4 1 3 20:46 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:39 Home W 6-4
10/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:45 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.