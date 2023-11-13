MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There are two games featuring an MWC team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the UC Davis Aggies versus the San Diego State Aztecs.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Weber State Wildcats at Boise State Broncos
|8:30 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|-
|UC Davis Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
