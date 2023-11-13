The Buffalo Bills (5-4) and Denver Broncos (3-5) are scheduled to go head to head at Highmark Stadium on November 13, which means that Josh Allen and Russell Wilson will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we analyze both signal callers, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Broncos vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

Russell Wilson vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Josh Allen 8 Games Played 9 66.1% Completion % 71.3% 1,613 (201.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,423 (269.2) 16 Touchdowns 18 4 Interceptions 9 201 (25.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 233 (25.9) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 6

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 210.5 yards

: Over/Under 210.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

This season, the Bills rank ninth in the NFL with 17.8 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in total yards allowed with 334.0 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo's D is 21st in the NFL with 1,976 passing yards allowed (219.6 per game) and 10th with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bills' defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 1,030 rushing yards allowed (114.4 per game) and 13th with six rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Buffalo is 23rd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (41.7%) and seventh in red-zone percentage allowed (44.8%).

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 274.5 yards

: Over/Under 274.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

