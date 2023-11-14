The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

In games Colorado shot better than 40.8% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.

The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 13th.

Last year, the Buffaloes averaged just 4.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Panthers gave up (74.2).

When Colorado totaled more than 74.2 points last season, it went 8-1.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Colorado performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Buffaloes ceded 8.3 fewer points per game (63.2) than away from home (71.5).

Looking at three-pointers, Colorado fared better when playing at home last year, draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule