How to Watch Colorado vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- In games Colorado shot better than 40.8% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
- The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 13th.
- Last year, the Buffaloes averaged just 4.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Panthers gave up (74.2).
- When Colorado totaled more than 74.2 points last season, it went 8-1.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Colorado performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Buffaloes ceded 8.3 fewer points per game (63.2) than away from home (71.5).
- Looking at three-pointers, Colorado fared better when playing at home last year, draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Towson
|W 75-57
|CU Events Center
|11/10/2023
|Grambling
|W 95-63
|CU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|-
|CU Events Center
