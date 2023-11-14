Colorado vs. Milwaukee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) go up against the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Milwaukee matchup in this article.
Colorado vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Milwaukee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-18.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
Colorado vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Colorado went 14-16-0 ATS last season.
- The Buffaloes and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 30 times last season.
- Milwaukee compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 17 of the Panthers' games went over the point total.
Colorado Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +9000
- Colorado is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+9000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (38th).
- Colorado's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.1%.
