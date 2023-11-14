How to Watch Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (2-0) play the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams shot 48.8% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.
- Colorado State went 13-6 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 266th.
- Last year, the Rams put up five fewer points per game (72.5) than the Bears allowed (77.5).
- Colorado State had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 77.5 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison
- Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
- The Rams ceded 73 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.8.
- When playing at home, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to on the road (32.7%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 81-73
|Moby Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wright State
|W 105-77
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/17/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/22/2023
|Boston College
|-
|T-Mobile Center
