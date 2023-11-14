The Colorado State Rams (2-0) play the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams shot 48.8% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.

Colorado State went 13-6 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 266th.

Last year, the Rams put up five fewer points per game (72.5) than the Bears allowed (77.5).

Colorado State had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison

Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.

The Rams ceded 73 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.8.

When playing at home, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule