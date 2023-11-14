Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (1-0) will play the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Colorado State AVG
|Colorado State Rank
|133rd
|73.6
|Points Scored
|72.5
|157th
|344th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|28.4
|333rd
|325th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.1
|362nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|16.5
|12th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
