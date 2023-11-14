The Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) host the Colorado State Rams (2-0) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Rams Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Colorado State's games last season went over the point total.

The Rams' record against the spread last season was 12-18-0.

Northern Colorado put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-18-0 mark of Colorado State.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 73.6 146.1 77.5 148.9 148.8 Colorado State 72.5 146.1 71.4 148.9 140.2

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

The Rams' 72.5 points per game last year were five fewer points than the 77.5 the Bears allowed to opponents.

Colorado State went 8-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scored more than 77.5 points last season.

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 12-17-0 19-10-0 Colorado State 12-18-0 18-12-0

Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Colorado Colorado State 6-7 Home Record 9-7 3-12 Away Record 4-7 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.