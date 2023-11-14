The Denver Pioneers (1-1) take the court against the Wyoming Cowgirls (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver vs. Wyoming 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls' 65.6 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Pioneers gave up.
  • Wyoming went 17-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.
  • Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Pioneers averaged were 7.0 more points than the Cowgirls gave up (58.6).
  • Denver had a 12-9 record last season when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Air Force L 65-63 Clune Arena
11/10/2023 @ North Alabama W 67-51 Flowers Hall
11/14/2023 Wyoming - Magness Arena
11/24/2023 Central Arkansas - Magness Arena
11/25/2023 South Alabama - Magness Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.