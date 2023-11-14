The Denver Pioneers (1-1) take the court against the Wyoming Cowgirls (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver vs. Wyoming 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 65.6 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Pioneers gave up.

Wyoming went 17-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Pioneers averaged were 7.0 more points than the Cowgirls gave up (58.6).

Denver had a 12-9 record last season when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Schedule