Tuesday's contest that pits the Wyoming Cowgirls (1-1) against the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at Magness Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Wyoming. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Pioneers are coming off of a 67-51 win over North Alabama in their most recent outing on Friday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Altitude 2

Altitude 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 64, Denver 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Denver Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pioneers had a -134 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They put up 65.6 points per game, 164th in college basketball, and allowed 70.1 per outing to rank 307th in college basketball.

In conference games, Denver tallied fewer points per game (64.8) than its season average (65.6).

The Pioneers scored 69.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 61.5 points per game in road games, a difference of eight points per contest.

Denver surrendered 68.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (71.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.