The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Marquette matchup.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Marquette Moneyline
BetMGM Illinois (-1.5) 147.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Illinois (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Illinois compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Fighting Illini games.
  • Marquette compiled a 20-12-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times last season.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Illinois is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (103rd).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.