Illinois vs. Marquette: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Marquette matchup.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Marquette Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-1.5)
|147.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-1.5)
|146.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Illinois compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Fighting Illini games.
- Marquette compiled a 20-12-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times last season.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Illinois is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (103rd).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.