Four games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature an MWC team, including the matchup between the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the UNLV Rebels.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Wyoming Cowgirls at Denver Pioneers 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Utah State Aggies at UMKC Kangaroos 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 - San Jose State Spartans at Montana State Bobcats 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Tech Trailblazers at UNLV Rebels 9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 Bounce (KVVU-TV2), Las Vegas

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!