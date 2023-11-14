The Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) go up against the Colorado State Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.
  • Northern Colorado compiled a 9-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 362nd.
  • The Bears averaged only 2.2 more points per game last year (73.6) than the Rams allowed (71.4).
  • Northern Colorado went 8-10 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Colorado averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.4.
  • The Bears gave up fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (81.3) last season.
  • At home, Northern Colorado knocked down 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Colorado College W 87-58 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/8/2023 Northern New Mexico W 81-60 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/14/2023 Colorado State - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/18/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
11/21/2023 Chicago State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.