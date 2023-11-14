The Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) go up against the Colorado State Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.

Northern Colorado compiled a 9-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Bears were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 362nd.

The Bears averaged only 2.2 more points per game last year (73.6) than the Rams allowed (71.4).

Northern Colorado went 8-10 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Colorado averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.4.

The Bears gave up fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (81.3) last season.

At home, Northern Colorado knocked down 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule