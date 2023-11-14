On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (8-2) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and ALT.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and ALT

TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Clippers Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-6.5) 223.5 -250 +195

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 114.8 points per game to rank 10th in the league while allowing 106.1 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +87 scoring differential overall.

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game, with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.8 points per game (13th in NBA) and allow 111.8 per contest (12th in league).

The teams combine to score 228.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 217.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Nuggets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +475 +250 - Clippers +1500 +900 -

