The Denver Nuggets' (8-2) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Tuesday, November 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets fell in their last game 107-104 against the Rockets on Sunday. Nikola Jokic's team-high 36 points paced the Nuggets in the loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT and ALT

TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

