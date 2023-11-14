How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (8-2) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) after winning six home games in a row.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Clippers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Clippers Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Clippers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Clippers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Clippers Prediction
|Nuggets vs Clippers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Denver shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Clippers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.
- The Nuggets score only 3.0 more points per game (114.8) than the Clippers allow (111.8).
- Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 119.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (107.3).
- In home games, Denver is ceding 3.5 more points per game (107.5) than in away games (104.0).
- In home games, the Nuggets are sinking 3.0 more three-pointers per game (13.0) than on the road (10.0). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (31.0%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.