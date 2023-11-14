Nikola Jokic and Paul George are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (8-2) match up with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) at Ball Arena.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets lost to the Rockets on Sunday, 107-104. Jokic scored a team-high 36 points (and chipped in 11 assists and 21 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 36 21 11 0 1 2 Michael Porter Jr. 25 10 0 0 1 3 Aaron Gordon 16 8 5 0 2 1

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 26.3 points, 13.0 boards and 7.7 assists per game, making 61.5% of shots from the floor and 45.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 13.7 points, 2.3 assists and 11.3 boards per contest.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 boards per game.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 4.0 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.2% from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11.7 points, 2.3 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

