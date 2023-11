Tuesday's college basketball slate includes four games featuring Summit teams in action. Among those games is the Wyoming Cowgirls taking on the Denver Pioneers.

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Wisconsin Badgers 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 - Wyoming Cowgirls at Denver Pioneers 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Utah State Aggies at UMKC Kangaroos 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 - Northern Colorado Bears at South Dakota Coyotes 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 -

