The Colorado Avalanche's (9-5) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for a Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-6) at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Undisclosed Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado ranks 17th in the NHL with 47 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Its goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

With 47 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the league's 17th-ranked offense.

Anaheim has allowed 43 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in the NHL.

Their +4 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5

