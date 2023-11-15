The Colorado Avalanche (9-5) will host the Anaheim Ducks (9-6) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD to watch as the Avalanche and the Ducks meet.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 12th in goals against, allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Avalanche rank 18th in the NHL with 47 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 14 10 11 21 6 8 49.1% Cale Makar 14 4 14 18 9 14 - Nathan MacKinnon 14 6 12 18 16 8 46% Valeri Nichushkin 14 3 6 9 7 5 - Artturi Lehkonen 12 3 5 8 4 4 30%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 2.9 goals per game (43 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

With 47 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals over that time.

Ducks Key Players